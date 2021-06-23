UPDATE: 1 passenger dead, 1 critical after rideshare shooting at Atlanta gas station

One passenger was killed and another was critically injured after their rideshare driver opened fire Wednesday morning outside a northeast Atlanta gas station, police said.
The driver is cooperating with police and was taken to headquarters for questioning, according to Atlanta police Lt. Daniel Genson, who commands the department’s homicide unit. He has not been charged.
Officers were called to the Chevron station at the corner of Monroe Drive and Piedmont Road about 5 a.m., Genson said. Two wounded men were lying in the gas station’s parking lot, and officers found the rideshare driver at a location across the street.
“We were able to determine there was three people that were passengers of a rideshare vehicle,” Genson said from the scene. “At some point there was an argument inside the vehicle with the driver. That argument ultimately ensued to gunfire.”
One passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. A second was taken to Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center, where he was in critical condition but stable Wednesday morning. The third left before police arrived, but Genson said he does not think he will be difficult to locate.
The names of the shooting victims were not released. They are both between 35 and 40 years old, according to Genson.
Investigators are still collecting evidence to determine what led to the gunfire, and they have not ruled out self-defense as a possible motive, he said. Two guns were recovered from the scene, and Genson said at least one belonged to the rideshare driver.
“We’ll be interviewing him and then following up on any video evidence we can get from the scene,” he said. “Right now it appears that the rideshare driver is the one who fired the shots.”
According to Genson, evidence suggests the two men were standing outside the vehicle when they were shot, and the bullets were fired from inside the car. Police were expected to make a determination on the driver’s charges after his interview.
