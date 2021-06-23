UPDATE: 1 passenger dead, 1 critical after rideshare shooting at Atlanta gas station

The names of the shooting victims were not released. They are both between 35 and 40 years old, according to Genson.

Investigators are still collecting evidence to determine what led to the gunfire, and they have not ruled out self-defense as a possible motive, he said. Two guns were recovered from the scene, and Genson said at least one belonged to the rideshare driver.

“We’ll be interviewing him and then following up on any video evidence we can get from the scene,” he said. “Right now it appears that the rideshare driver is the one who fired the shots.”

According to Genson, evidence suggests the two men were standing outside the vehicle when they were shot, and the bullets were fired from inside the car. Police were expected to make a determination on the driver’s charges after his interview.

