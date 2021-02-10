Suspect arrested in fatal East Lake shooting

The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead when paramedics arrived, according to police.

The shooting suspect, identified Wednesday morning as 23-year-old Adarious Caldwell, was taken into custody at the scene, police said. Caldwell, who has an Ellenwood address, was booked into the DeKalb County Jail shortly after 5 a.m. on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault, online jail records show.