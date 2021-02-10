Suspect arrested in fatal East Lake shooting

A 23-year-old is behind bars after a shooting left one man dead Tuesday evening in East Lake, authorities said.
Atlanta police responded to the 1200 block of Greenhaven Drive about 9:40 p.m. after receiving a call about a shooting, the department said in a news release. They arrived to find an unconscious man outside with a gunshot wound.
The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead when paramedics arrived, according to police.
The shooting suspect, identified Wednesday morning as 23-year-old Adarious Caldwell, was taken into custody at the scene, police said. Caldwell, who has an Ellenwood address, was booked into the DeKalb County Jail shortly after 5 a.m. on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault, online jail records show.
The investigation is ongoing, and police have not said how the two men knew each other or what prompted the fatal shooting.
