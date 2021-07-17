BREAKING: Man found shot dead in burning car in SW Atlanta

A man was found shot dead inside a car that was on fire in Atlanta’s West End neighborhood Saturday afternoon.
Police responded to reports of a person shot on Cunningham Place SW just after 1:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Atlanta Police Department. At the scene, officers found a car on fire and a man dead from a gunshot wound.
Investigators believe the man was shot while driving in the area, the news release said. Police did not release further information about the circumstances around the shooting or the man’s identity.
A homicide investigation has been opened and is ongoing, police said.
We’re working to learn more.
