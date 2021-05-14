Atlanta murder suspect captured in Oklahoma

The following day, an officer responding to a property damage call at the complex was flagged down by a man who said he witnessed the shooting, according to an Atlanta police report. The man said he was driving through the complex the previous afternoon when he saw a man in a green car speaking with the victim.

The conversation “flamed into an argument,” the witness told officers, and the driver of the car pulled out a gun and fired four or five shots, according to the incident report. Wood tried to run after being shot, but the witness said the driver backed up and fired three more times before leaving the scene.