Atlanta murder suspect captured in Oklahoma

A man accused of gunning down a 29-year-old at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex six weeks ago was arrested over the weekend in Oklahoma, authorities said.
Damieon Rutland was captured Sunday in Nichols Hills, Oklahoma, and charged with the murder of Roosevelt Wood, Atlanta police confirmed Friday. The city is located about 8 miles northwest of downtown Oklahoma City.
Wood was killed March 29 after being shot repeatedly during an argument at the Cascade Glen complex on Campbellton Road, authorities said. Police received a call about the shooting around 1:30 p.m. and discovered Wood with several gunshot wounds, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The following day, an officer responding to a property damage call at the complex was flagged down by a man who said he witnessed the shooting, according to an Atlanta police report. The man said he was driving through the complex the previous afternoon when he saw a man in a green car speaking with the victim.
The conversation “flamed into an argument,” the witness told officers, and the driver of the car pulled out a gun and fired four or five shots, according to the incident report. Wood tried to run after being shot, but the witness said the driver backed up and fired three more times before leaving the scene.
It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the shooting or if the suspect and victim knew each other. Rutland remains held in Oklahoma while awaiting extradition to Atlanta, police said.