Man shot, killed near SE Atlanta gas station

News | 41 minutes ago
By Asia Simone Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A man was killed early Sunday when he was shot near a gas station in southeast Atlanta, police said.

Officers were sent to the 1600 block of Eastland Road about midnight after receiving a report of a shooting, authorities said. The address is listed as a Texaco gas station.

When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are still working to determine what led to the shooting. An investigation is ongoing.

