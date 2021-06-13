Man shot, killed near SE Atlanta gas station

A man was killed early Sunday when he was shot near a gas station in southeast Atlanta, police said.
Officers were sent to the 1600 block of Eastland Road about midnight after receiving a report of a shooting, authorities said. The address is listed as a Texaco gas station.
When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives are still working to determine what led to the shooting. An investigation is ongoing.