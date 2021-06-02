ajc logo
Man arrested, charged with murder in double shooting in Atlanta

The man is charged with felony murder in a shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured.
Credit: AJC File

By Asia Simone Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

An Atlanta man has been arrested after police accused him in a shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured last month.

James McClendon, 45, is charged with felony murder in the death of Vernon Harper Jr., according to Atlanta police.

Harper, 30, of Atlanta, was found dead inside of a home in the 2100 block of Lang Street about 6:30 p.m. on May 14, according to a police report. It is not clear why he was at the home, but according to the incident report he did not live there.

Police previously said a woman was also found inside the home with a gunshot wound to her leg. She was stable when she was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, police said.

It is not clear how police connected McClendon to the fatal shooting, but authorities said warrants were issued for his arrest May 19. He was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Wednesday and booked into the Fulton County Jail.

In addition to felony murder, McClendon is charged with possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony. It is not clear if police intend to file charges connected to the woman’s injuries.

