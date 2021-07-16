1 dead, 1 injured in drive-by shooting outside Atlanta convenience store

One man was killed and another was injured Thursday night when someone drove past a northwest Atlanta convenience store and opened fire.
The men were standing with a woman outside the Pick’n’Pay at the corner of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and Chappell Road, according to Atlanta police. The woman was not shot but sustained some other minor injury, police said in a news release.
Officers were called to the convenience store about 9 p.m. on a report of a person shot. One of the men was dead at the scene, and the other was stable when he was taken to a hospital, police said. The woman was also taken to a hospital and said to be stable.
The name of the slain victim has not been released.
“The preliminary investigation indicates the two shooting victims and the female were outside the location when a dark color sedan drove by and an occupant of the vehicle fired shots, striking the males,” police said in the release. “Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting and to identify the suspects involved.”
An investigation is ongoing.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.