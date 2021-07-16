ajc logo
X

1 dead, 1 injured in drive-by shooting outside Atlanta convenience store

Atlanta police investigated a deadly shooting outside the Pick'n'Pay convenience store on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard on Thursday night.
Caption
Atlanta police investigated a deadly shooting outside the Pick'n'Pay convenience store on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard on Thursday night.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By Chelsea Prince, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

One man was killed and another was injured Thursday night when someone drove past a northwest Atlanta convenience store and opened fire.

The men were standing with a woman outside the Pick’n’Pay at the corner of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and Chappell Road, according to Atlanta police. The woman was not shot but sustained some other minor injury, police said in a news release.

Officers were called to the convenience store about 9 p.m. on a report of a person shot. One of the men was dead at the scene, and the other was stable when he was taken to a hospital, police said. The woman was also taken to a hospital and said to be stable.

The name of the slain victim has not been released.

“The preliminary investigation indicates the two shooting victims and the female were outside the location when a dark color sedan drove by and an occupant of the vehicle fired shots, striking the males,” police said in the release. “Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting and to identify the suspects involved.”

An investigation is ongoing.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

In Other News
1
Man in critical condition after shooting in SW Atlanta neighborhood
2
Man found shot to death in crashed car in Clayton County
3
2 women shot at northwest Atlanta home
4
Feds: Suspended Ga. insurance commissioner lied to cover up scheme
5
Couple dead in murder-suicide, children found safe at Gwinnett home
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top