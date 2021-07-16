1 dead, 1 injured in drive-by shooting outside Atlanta convenience store

The men were standing with a woman outside the Pick’n’Pay at the corner of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and Chappell Road, according to Atlanta police. The woman was not shot but sustained some other minor injury, police said in a news release.

Officers were called to the convenience store about 9 p.m. on a report of a person shot. One of the men was dead at the scene, and the other was stable when he was taken to a hospital, police said. The woman was also taken to a hospital and said to be stable.