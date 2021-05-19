‘A man who loved to serve.’ Dad, grandfather shot to death Monday was devoted to family

“It was a complete shock,” Rodrique’s wife of 16 years said. “He was enjoying life and someone stole that from him. And I’m really upset and angry.”

Mayco Rodrique was the latest victim in a string of more than two dozen shootings on metro Atlanta roadways this year. He’s believed to be the seventh killed after being shot in a vehicle, according to police reports from metro counties.

Around 1:30 a.m. Monday, officers were called to the Buford Highway Connector near Sidney Marcus Boulevard. There, they found Rodrique suffering from a gunshot wound.

Originally from California, Mayco Rodrique made headlines when he was the victim of police brutality in a Sacramento jail in 2017.

He had moved his family to Virginia in recent years. Then, he moved to Georgia with plans of getting a job, finding a home, and then moving his family again, his wife said. Her husband moved alone to the Atlanta area and was working a restaurant job.

“He loved cooking and always wanted to be a chef,” Kanika Rodrique said.

Despite the temporary distance, Mayco had continued to provide for his family while working toward a better life, his wife said.

“He had a big heart,” Kanika Rodrique said. “He was a man who loved to serve.”

On Sunday, Mayco had been to a nightclub with a friend just before the shooting that ended his life. A homicide investigator has told Kanika there aren’t any leads yet in finding the person responsible.

“I’m really looking justice for him,” she said. “What the person who did this does not know is that he stole not only his life but all of the love that we were receiving from him.”

Now, the family must plan a memorial for Mayco, who considered his grandchildren — ages 2 and 3 — to be his “best friends,” Kanika said. A GoFundMe page has been created to assist the family with cremation costs.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Atlanta police or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.