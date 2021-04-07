Man shot to death at SE Atlanta park

Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Thursday afternoon at a park in southeast Atlanta.
Officers responded to Selena S. Butler Park along Borders Drive just before 3 p.m. after receiving calls about the shooting, Atlanta police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said in an emailed statement. They found an unconscious man with a gunshot wound, he said.
The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Atlanta police have not said what led to the shooting or if detectives have identified any suspects.
The incident was the second shooting Atlanta police responded to Wednesday afternoon in as many hours. Shortly after 1 p.m., a woman shot a man during an argument in the 700 block of Plainville Drive, police said.
That victim was conscious and taken to the hospital, but the woman accused of shooting him fled the area before officers arrived. Police are still searching for her.
