Body of shooting victim found in burning car in NW Atlanta

The incident caps off a violent weekend in Atlanta, which played host to Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game and begrudgingly welcomed legions of fans to bars and nightclubs downtown. Between Friday and Sunday nights, Atlanta police responded to at least 13 shootings. One of those was fatal.

The deadly shooting was reported about 8:40 p.m. Sunday outside a home on Oak Street in southwest Atlanta. A man was found dead in the street, according to Atlanta police.

Officers responded to another report of a shooting two blocks away on Oak Street and found a second gunshot victim. He was stable when he was taken to a hospital, police spokeswoman Officer Tasheena Brown said.

“It is not clear if these two incidents are connected or not,” Brown said Sunday night. “Detectives are on the way to the scene and will be working to determine the circumstances.”

On Monday morning, fire crews were needed to cut apart the Dodge Charger in order to remove the man’s body, Channel 2 reported. The mangled, charred vehicle was then loaded onto a trailer and towed away.

A crumpled and charred Dodge Charger was loaded onto a trailer and towed from the scene.

We are working to learn more about the latest deadly shooting.

