BREAKING: Man dead after shooting near Phipps Plaza

The shooting took place at the address of an apartment tower at the intersection of Phipps Boulevard and Lenox Road.

Crime & Public Safety
33 minutes ago

A man is dead after a shooting near Phipps Plaza in Buckhead.

The shooting took place just after 6:30 p.m., Atlanta police said in a news release. Officers responded to 600 Phipps Boulevard where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

The shooting scene of the shooting is at the corner of Phipps Boulevard and Lenox Road, the site of an apartment tower. No further details have been released, including the identity of the victim or if he was inside the apartment complex.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Investigations
