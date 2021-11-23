BREAKING: Man dead after shooting near Phipps Plaza

The shooting took place just after 6:30 p.m., Atlanta police said in a news release. Officers responded to 600 Phipps Boulevard where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

The shooting scene of the shooting is at the corner of Phipps Boulevard and Lenox Road, the site of an apartment tower. No further details have been released, including the identity of the victim or if he was inside the apartment complex.