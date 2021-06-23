ajc logo
BREAKING: Police investigating fatal shooting in the Old Fourth Ward

Breaking News Alert
One person was killed in a shooting on Boulevard in Atlanta's Old Fourth Ward neighborhood.

Credit: admin

By Henri Hollis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward neighborhood, officials said.

The shooting took place Wednesday evening in the 500 block of Boulevard NE, near Morgan-Boulevard Park, Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer TaSheena Brown said in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Police have not released the identity of the victim or further details of the shooting.

This is the second fatal shooting in Old Fourth Ward within the span of a few days.

Sunday afternoon, 52-year-old Eddie Jackson was arrested on charges of murder and aggravated assault after an argument escalated into a fatal shooting in the neighborhood.

ExploreSuspect arrested after man shot, killed in Old Fourth Ward

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Consitution for updates.

