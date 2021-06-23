BREAKING: Police investigating fatal shooting in the Old Fourth Ward

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward neighborhood, officials said.
The shooting took place Wednesday evening in the 500 block of Boulevard NE, near Morgan-Boulevard Park, Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer TaSheena Brown said in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Police have not released the identity of the victim or further details of the shooting.
This is the second fatal shooting in Old Fourth Ward within the span of a few days.
Sunday afternoon, 52-year-old Eddie Jackson was arrested on charges of murder and aggravated assault after an argument escalated into a fatal shooting in the neighborhood.
We’re working to learn more.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Consitution for updates.