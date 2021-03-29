Suspect sought after woman shot to death outside Atlanta park

Police are still working to find a gunman days after a woman was shot and killed outside of a southwest Atlanta park.
Atlanta police on Monday released surveillance footage of the suspect in the fatal incident, which happened at Deerwood Park on Alexandria Drive.
When officers arrived at the park about 7 p.m. Friday, they found a woman lying in the street, department spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said. She was pronounced dead of a gunshot wound.
In the surveillance footage, a man can be seen standing in the street near the park next to a red vehicle. The man appears to fire a gun before getting into the back seat before the vehicle leaves the scene.
The suspect was wearing a black shirt and black jeans with a red hat and red shoes. Police believe the car is a Hyundai Sonata or Hyundai Elantra.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Atlanta police.