BREAKING: 1 dead in shooting in Atlanta’s Vine City neighborhood

A man was killed in a Monday evening shooting in Atlanta’s Vine City neighborhood, police said.
Officers responded to the 600 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW on a shots fired call around 6:45 p.m., Atlanta police spokesman Ofc. Jarius Daugherty said. At the scene, near Rodney Cook Sr. Park, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man was taken to the hospital but ultimately died from his injuries, Daugherty said. Homicide investigators have responded to the area and are working to determine the circumstances around the shooting.
Police have not released the identity of the man who was killed, and they have not said if a suspect has been identified.
