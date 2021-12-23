BREAKING: Person found dead under bridge in downtown Atlanta

Atlanta police are investigating after a person was found dead under an interstate bridge in the city’s downtown.
The victim was discovered Thursday morning near the entrance to I-20 East, police confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The scene is one block from the Gateway Center, an organization that serves the homeless.
We have an Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer on the way to the scene to learn more. The homicide unit commander is on the scene and is expected to provide more details, according to a police spokesman.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
