Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

BREAKING: Person found dead under bridge in downtown Atlanta

Breaking News Alert

Credit: admin

Intown Atlanta
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago

Atlanta police are investigating after a person was found dead under an interstate bridge in the city’s downtown.

The victim was discovered Thursday morning near the entrance to I-20 East, police confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The scene is one block from the Gateway Center, an organization that serves the homeless.

We have an Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer on the way to the scene to learn more. The homicide unit commander is on the scene and is expected to provide more details, according to a police spokesman.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Chelsea Prince on twitter

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Fulton Library System hosts online Community Conversations
Library Patron Survey offered by Fulton County
Fulton sheriffs help children in need
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top