Days after triple shooting, another man killed on same SW Atlanta street

Officers were sent to the 500 block of Whitehall Street just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, where they found the victim with a gunshot wound, Atlanta police said in a statement. He later died of his injuries at a hospital, the agency said.

Few details are available about what led to the incident. A property search lists the address as the location for a loft apartment building with several fitness and dance studios. Atlanta police did not specify why the victim was at the building when he was shot.