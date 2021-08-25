Days after triple shooting, another man killed on same SW Atlanta street

Days after a shooting left three men dead in a southwest Atlanta parking lot, police say another man was killed in a shooting less than a quarter-mile away along the same street.
Officers were sent to the 500 block of Whitehall Street just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, where they found the victim with a gunshot wound, Atlanta police said in a statement. He later died of his injuries at a hospital, the agency said.
Few details are available about what led to the incident. A property search lists the address as the location for a loft apartment building with several fitness and dance studios. Atlanta police did not specify why the victim was at the building when he was shot.
His death happened within walking distance of another deadly shooting early Sunday morning. Just before 1 a.m., officers were sent to the intersection of Whitehall and McDaniel streets, where they found three men with injuries “consistent with gunfire,” Atlanta police homicide commander Lt. Daniel Genson said at the time.
All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office identified two of them as 43-year-old Rumondo Swinney and 29-year-old Darrius Gray. The identity of the third victim was withheld pending next-of-kin notification. The relationship between the three victims is not clear, police said.
Both incidents remain under investigation.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.