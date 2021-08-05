Man shot to death at southeast Atlanta apartment complex

A man died late Wednesday night after he was found shot at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex, according to police.
Officers found the wounded victim about 9:40 p.m. in the 300 block of Thomasville Boulevard, Atlanta police said in a statement. The address is listed as the Forest Cove apartments.
The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name was not released.
Police said no information on a suspect is available, but investigators are working to determine what led to the fatal shooting. An investigation is ongoing.
