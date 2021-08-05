ajc logo
Man shot to death at southeast Atlanta apartment complex

The wounded victim was found at the Forest Cove apartments.
The wounded victim was found at the Forest Cove apartments.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A man died late Wednesday night after he was found shot at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex, according to police.

Officers found the wounded victim about 9:40 p.m. in the 300 block of Thomasville Boulevard, Atlanta police said in a statement. The address is listed as the Forest Cove apartments.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name was not released.

Police said no information on a suspect is available, but investigators are working to determine what led to the fatal shooting. An investigation is ongoing.

