Suspect at large after man shot, killed in Old Fourth Ward

Witnesses said the suspect and the victim argued before shots were fired in the 400 block of Boulevard in the northeast Atlanta neighborhood, according to Atlanta police. The victim, whose name was not released, was dead when officers arrived about 3:45 p.m.

“The suspect was last seen fleeing the location in a silver Hyundai Sonata,” the police department said in a statement. “Homicide investigators were called out and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident and to possibly identify anyone involved.”