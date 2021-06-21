Suspect at large after man shot, killed in Old Fourth Ward

A suspect is at large after a shooting at an Old Fourth Ward apartment building left a man dead Sunday afternoon.
Witnesses said the suspect and the victim argued before shots were fired in the 400 block of Boulevard in the northeast Atlanta neighborhood, according to Atlanta police. The victim, whose name was not released, was dead when officers arrived about 3:45 p.m.
“The suspect was last seen fleeing the location in a silver Hyundai Sonata,” the police department said in a statement. “Homicide investigators were called out and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident and to possibly identify anyone involved.”
It was not clear Monday if the suspect had been identified.
Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
