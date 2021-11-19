1 dead in shooting at southwest Atlanta gas station

A man is dead after a shooting early Friday morning at a southwest Atlanta gas station, Channel 2 Action News reported.
The victim was discovered at the BP on the corner of Lee and Oak streets just after 1:15 a.m. and later died at Grady Memorial Hospital, Atlanta police told the news station. His name was not released.
Officers at the scene did not release information about motive or suspects, according to Channel 2. The shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to come forward. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
