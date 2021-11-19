ajc logo
1 dead in shooting at southwest Atlanta gas station

Atlanta police investigated a deadly shooting Friday morning at a BP station on the corner of Lee and Oak streets.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago

A man is dead after a shooting early Friday morning at a southwest Atlanta gas station, Channel 2 Action News reported.

The victim was discovered at the BP on the corner of Lee and Oak streets just after 1:15 a.m. and later died at Grady Memorial Hospital, Atlanta police told the news station. His name was not released.

Officers at the scene did not release information about motive or suspects, according to Channel 2. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Chelsea Prince
Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team. She joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2018 after covering crime and public safety for the Henry Herald and the Clayton News Daily. A native of St. Louis and a graduate of Emory University, Chelsea lives in Tucker and serves at a local church.

