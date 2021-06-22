BREAKING: 1 dead after double shooting in NE Atlanta

A double shooting Tuesday afternoon in northeast Atlanta left one person dead and another injured, police said.
The shooting occurred in the 400 block of Central Park Place, Atlanta police confirmed. The surviving victim was taken to the hospital, police said.
The identity of the person killed was not released.
We are working to learn more.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
