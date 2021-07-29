Woman killed at Piedmont Park remembered as intelligent, gentle, kind

Caption Katie Janness (left) was found dead early Wednesday at Piedmont Park. Her longtime girlfriend, Emma Clark, used a tracking device to find Janness when she didn't answer her phone. Credit: Family photo Credit: Family photo

Atlanta investigators began their work in the early morning hours Wednesday and later announced plans to increase patrols in and around the park.

“We want the public to know that the park is safe,” said Chata Spikes, APD’s director of public affairs.

An FBI spokesman said the agency is assisting Atlanta police with the investigation.

On Thursday, the department renewed calls for the public to submit tips and help solve the case, and a $10,000 reward was being offered through Crime Stoppers Atlanta. But no information was released on a possible suspect in the killing, described as “gruesome” by Joe Clark.

“It was a very violent end for her,” he said. “There’s no doubt in mind, she did not go down without a fight.”

While detectives continued the investigation, those closest to Janness struggled to make sense of her death. Joe Clark said his daughter isn’t ready to talk publicly about her ordeal, but she has shared those details with family and investigators. He gave them information about the final evening Janness was alive.

A longtime resident of the area, Janness often walked at the park while listening to podcasts. Emma Clark had wanted her girlfriend to carry pepper spray when she walked, but Janness said she felt safe. She worked as a bartender in the area and also at a local theater.

Late Tuesday, Janness had stopped by Henry’s Midtown Tavern, where Clark was working. After Janness and Bowie walked, they planned to return to meet Clark and walk home together. But when Clark was ready to head home, Janness didn’t answer her phone. And she wasn’t at home.

After finding the two at Piedmont Park, Clark called 911 and her brother, who called her father. Joe Clark, a Fayetteville city councilman, drove immediately to Atlanta, a place he had previously called home for many years, he said.

In a social media post shared on a GoFundMe page, Emma Clark thanked those who had reached out following the deaths of Janness and Bowie.

Caption Atlanta police Officer Miguel A. Lugo stands watch in Piedmont Park early Thursday morning. Credit: Steve Schaefer Credit: Steve Schaefer

“She was the most intelligent, kind, humble and beautiful person I have ever known,” Clark wrote. “I wanted to spend every second with her. He was the sweetest, most loyal companion. My heart is so very broken, my world will never be the same.”

Joe Clark said his family is grateful for the efforts of Atlanta police in trying to find the person responsible. Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore said residents remain on edge as violence continues in the city. Moore said her constituents are on heightened alert when they hear stories of those being targeted while going about their everyday routines.

“Of course, that puts people on edge and should have people more vigilant and watching their surroundings,” said Moore, who is running for mayor. “They’re not sure if they’re going to be next or if someone that they love will be next.”

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477, text information to 274637 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

— Staff writer Shaddi Abusaid contributed to this article.