BREAKING: Man shot to death at SE Atlanta home

Police are investigating a shooting death that occurred Wednesday afternoon in the 400 block of Thaxton Drive in southeast Atlanta. (credit: Channel 2 Action News)
Police are investigating a shooting death that occurred Wednesday afternoon in the 400 block of Thaxton Drive in southeast Atlanta. (credit: Channel 2 Action News)

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Atlanta police responded to a homicide in southeast Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Officers were sent to a single-family home in the 400 block of Thaxton Drive just after 2:45 p.m. and found a man shot, police said in a news release. The victim was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

Homicide detectives are now investigating the fatal shooting. Images from the scene show Thaxton Drive roped off with crime scene tape and officers combing the residential street for evidence.

About the Author

Matt Bruce

Matt Bruce covers Cobb County for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

