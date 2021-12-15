BREAKING: Man shot to death at SE Atlanta home

Atlanta police responded to a homicide in southeast Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
Officers were sent to a single-family home in the 400 block of Thaxton Drive just after 2:45 p.m. and found a man shot, police said in a news release. The victim was rushed to a hospital, where he died.
Homicide detectives are now investigating the fatal shooting. Images from the scene show Thaxton Drive roped off with crime scene tape and officers combing the residential street for evidence.
