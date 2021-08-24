Man killed after fight ends in gunfire at Atlanta gas station, police say

In 2020, the Atlanta Police Department investigated 157 homicides, up from 99 in 2019. By June of this year, APD reported nearly a 60% increase in homicide cases. That pace has slowed, but the 2021 homicide count is ahead of last year when the 100th homicide was recorded on Oct. 1, 2020, crime data shows.

Atlanta police addressed the rise in violence at an earlier news conference, repeating prior pleas to practice better conflict resolution. Only about 20% of the department’s homicides involve strangers, and 90% involve handguns, according to Deputy Chief Charles Hampton, who called the violence senseless.

“We are just asking people to put the guns down and let’s just talk,” he said. “Let’s just communicate. Let’s just be the decent human beings that we know we can be.”

Hampton also urged the public to cooperate with investigators and help them solve their mounting homicide cases. He asked anyone with information “do the right thing” by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta.

Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by calling 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

