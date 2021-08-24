Man killed after fight ends in gunfire at Atlanta gas station, police say

On Monday afternoon, Atlanta police leadership stood outside department headquarters and pleaded, once again, with members of the public to stop killing each other. Before the day was over, another man lay dead in the street.
The shooting Monday night at a northwest Atlanta gas station is the city’s 104th homicide this year. Atlanta did not eclipse 100 homicides until October last year, the deadliest year for the city in more than two decades.
According to Channel 2 Action News, the latest victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds and lying in the middle of Perry Boulevard when police were called to the area about 11:30 p.m. Monday. Officers determined the man was shot outside the nearby Circle K on Hollywood Road and ran out into the street before collapsing, the news station reported.
The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. While his name was not released, officers at the scene told Channel 2 he is between 55 and 65 years old.
“It looked like this was a physical fight that escalated to gunfire,” Lt. Daniel Genson told the news station. No suspects had been identified in the case, Genson said early Tuesday morning.
In 2020, the Atlanta Police Department investigated 157 homicides, up from 99 in 2019. By June of this year, APD reported nearly a 60% increase in homicide cases. That pace has slowed, but the 2021 homicide count is ahead of last year when the 100th homicide was recorded on Oct. 1, 2020, crime data shows.
Atlanta police addressed the rise in violence at an earlier news conference, repeating prior pleas to practice better conflict resolution. Only about 20% of the department’s homicides involve strangers, and 90% involve handguns, according to Deputy Chief Charles Hampton, who called the violence senseless.
“We are just asking people to put the guns down and let’s just talk,” he said. “Let’s just communicate. Let’s just be the decent human beings that we know we can be.”
Hampton also urged the public to cooperate with investigators and help them solve their mounting homicide cases. He asked anyone with information “do the right thing” by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta.
Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by calling 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
—Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.