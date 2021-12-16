BREAKING: Homicide detectives investigating scene in NW Atlanta

Homicide detectives have been called to a crime scene in northwest Atlanta on Thursday afternoon.
An Atlanta police spokesperson confirmed that investigators and members of the department’s command squad have responded to Tiger Flowers Drive and Croecus Avenue. Police were dispatched there for reports of an injured person just before 2:30 p.m., call records show.
According to NewsChopper 2, a large area at the intersection is cordoned off with crime scene tape and officers are converging.
We’re working to learn more.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Editors' Picks