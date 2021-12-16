ajc logo
BREAKING: Homicide detectives investigating scene in NW Atlanta

Homicide investigators are on the scene of a call at Tiger Flowers Drive and Croecus Avenue in northwest Atlanta. (Credit: NewsChopper 2)
Homicide investigators are on the scene of a call at Tiger Flowers Drive and Croecus Avenue in northwest Atlanta. (Credit: NewsChopper 2)

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

Homicide detectives have been called to a crime scene in northwest Atlanta on Thursday afternoon.

An Atlanta police spokesperson confirmed that investigators and members of the department’s command squad have responded to Tiger Flowers Drive and Croecus Avenue. Police were dispatched there for reports of an injured person just before 2:30 p.m., call records show.

According to NewsChopper 2, a large area at the intersection is cordoned off with crime scene tape and officers are converging.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Matt Bruce

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

