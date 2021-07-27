Mom of teen killed at pool: ‘I couldn’t ask for a better child’

“I told him to try to hold on, help is on the way,” she said Monday.

She held Ja’kari’s hand. But his injuries were too severe. He died after arriving at the hospital.

Dillard is at least the fifth juvenile killed by gunfire in Atlanta this year, according to police. Earlier this month, a 14-year-old boy was killed and two other teens were injured after a massive brawl ended in gunfire in Atlanta, authorities said. Nearly 50 teenagers were present when the melee broke out in the 600 block of McAfee Street, police previously said.

Officials announced Sunday afternoon that all city of Atlanta pools had been closed. But the shooting death was not mentioned.

On Monday, Dillard, her children and their aunt discussed Ja’kari’s final moments, as well as how they’ll remember the teenager. Ja’kari, who would have been in the 12th grade at Life Christian Academy in Forest Park, had recently told his mom he was looking forward to his senior prom.

“He was very family-oriented,” Dillard said. “He was an amazing child. I couldn’t ask for a better child.”

Jamarcus Dillard, who turns 19 next month, said an argument over a pool game later led to the shooting. A teenager that Jamarcus didn’t know got upset when a younger brother didn’t get into the pool fast enough for a game called “Sharks in the middle.”

Then, that teenager hit his 16-year-old brother, Jamarcus said. A friend of the unknown teenager joined in the fight. At some point, the teen who started the fight grabbed a gun from his bag, Jamarcus said.

When he heard a gunshot, Jamarcus said he thought it had been fired in the air.

“Ja’kari got out of the pool and he didn’t know what happened,” he said. “When I looked, I saw Ja’kari on the ground.”

By then, the shooter ran from the area. The homicide remained under investigation Monday, according to police.

Now, Courtney Dillard says she would like to see metal detectors at the pools when they are reopened. And she must plan a funeral for her son, killed despite her efforts to keep him away from violence. A GoFundMe page was created to assist the family.

“I’m traumatized, seeing him taking his last breaths,” Jamarcus said.