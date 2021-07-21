ajc logo
Woman charged with murder in SW Atlanta apartment shooting

Tynessia Naji, 24, was arrested Wednesday in a fatal shooting that happened the previous day.
Tynessia Naji, 24, was arrested Wednesday in a fatal shooting that happened the previous day.

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff’s Office

Crime & Public Safety
By Caroline Silva, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 46 minutes ago

Just a day after a fatal shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex, a woman was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder.

Tynessia Lashun Naji, 24, was arrested on charges of murder and aggravated assault and is being held at the Fulton County Jail, police said.

Around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Kimberly Way and found 32-year-old Nicholas Brown with a gunshot wound, Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer TaSheena Brown said.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of the complex after a fight ensued between Nicholas Brown and Naji, police said. Brown was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Police said Naji and Brown knew each other “but didn’t have regular contact with one another.”

Naji’s first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.

