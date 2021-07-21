Woman charged with murder in SW Atlanta apartment shooting

Tynessia Lashun Naji, 24, was arrested on charges of murder and aggravated assault and is being held at the Fulton County Jail, police said.

Around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Kimberly Way and found 32-year-old Nicholas Brown with a gunshot wound, Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer TaSheena Brown said.