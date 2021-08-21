BREAKING: 2 dead, 1 detained in SW Atlanta shooting

Two people are dead and a man has been detained following a shooting in southwest Atlanta on Friday evening.
Officers responded to the 1000 block of Sells Avenue SW around 8:45 p.m. after receiving calls about a person shot, according to Atlanta police. At the scene, officers found two people shot dead inside a car.
One man has been detained at the scene, police said. Homicide investigators were dispatched to the scene, but no other details have been released. Neither of the victims has been identified, and police have not said how the man detained is involved in the incident.
We’re working to learn more.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.