BREAKING: Arrest made in 15-year-old girl’s shooting death

Diamond Johnson was fatally shot May 1 near a busy shopping center on Glenwood Avenue across the street from Maynard Jackson High School, where she was a freshman. The shooting, which left two others hospitalized, followed a fight that included children and adults, police said.

Investigators identified Elizabeth Parham as a suspect and took out warrants for her arrest Wednesday. She was taken into custody Friday, transported to the Fulton County Jail and charged with felony murder (party to a crime), aggravated assault and cruelty to children in the first degree.