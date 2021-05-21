BREAKING: Arrest made in 15-year-old girl’s shooting death

A 31-year-old woman has been arrested by Atlanta police and charged with murder in the shooting death of a 15-year-old earlier this month.
Diamond Johnson was fatally shot May 1 near a busy shopping center on Glenwood Avenue across the street from Maynard Jackson High School, where she was a freshman. The shooting, which left two others hospitalized, followed a fight that included children and adults, police said.
Investigators identified Elizabeth Parham as a suspect and took out warrants for her arrest Wednesday. She was taken into custody Friday, transported to the Fulton County Jail and charged with felony murder (party to a crime), aggravated assault and cruelty to children in the first degree.
Johnson was the fourth teenager killed in Atlanta this year, according to crime data.
The two shooting victims who survived were taken to a hospital that night and were stable.