WATCH: Police release video of car, suspect connected to SW Atlanta homicide

The 20-second video, which appears to be taken from a doorbell camera in the area of the shooting, shows a blue Nissan hatchback or SUV parked on the street before pulling away. As the Nissan drives away, it slows down next to another car parked on the street. The sound on the video is briefly distorted, and a second car mostly blocked from the camera’s view rams into a red SUV parked behind it, with its tires squealing before coming to rest.

Explore Man found shot dead in burning car in SW Atlanta

Police originally responded to reports of a person shot around 1:30 p.m. on July 17, when they found Mullins dead inside a car that was on fire, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. No further details have been released about the circumstances around the shooting.