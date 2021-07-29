ajc logo
WATCH: Police release video of car, suspect connected to SW Atlanta homicide

Atlanta police are asking for help from the public to identify the suspect and blue Nissan shown in video released by investigators.
Caption
Atlanta police are asking for help from the public to identify the suspect and blue Nissan shown in video released by investigators.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

Police have released a video of a car they believe was involved in the July 17 case of a man found shot dead in a burning vehicle in southwest Atlanta.

Atlanta police are asking for help from the public to identify the suspects and the vehicle seen in the video. Investigators believe the person in the car is involved in the shooting of 34-year-old Danzel Mullins, which took place near the 900 block of Cunningham Place, according to a news release.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Caption
Atlanta police are searching for the person driving the blue Nissan shown in this video, who may be connected to the homicide of Danzel Mullins.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

The 20-second video, which appears to be taken from a doorbell camera in the area of the shooting, shows a blue Nissan hatchback or SUV parked on the street before pulling away. As the Nissan drives away, it slows down next to another car parked on the street. The sound on the video is briefly distorted, and a second car mostly blocked from the camera’s view rams into a red SUV parked behind it, with its tires squealing before coming to rest.

ExploreMan found shot dead in burning car in SW Atlanta

Police originally responded to reports of a person shot around 1:30 p.m. on July 17, when they found Mullins dead inside a car that was on fire, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. No further details have been released about the circumstances around the shooting.

The case remains open and ongoing, and investigators are asking anyone with information about the suspect or the vehicle shown in the video to contact the Atlanta police homicide unit or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. Callers can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

