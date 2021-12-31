Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Atlanta police investigate fatal shooting near Bethel Drive

Two suspects are in custody following a shooting at Augusta mall. There are no serious injuries.
caption arrowCaption
Two suspects are in custody following a shooting at Augusta mall. There are no serious injuries.

Credit: David von Diemar/Unsplash

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting near Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and Bethel Drive in northwest Atlanta on New Year’s Eve.

The police responded to an incident at 3:10 a.m. Friday at 2054 Bethel Dr. NW at 3:10 a.m., according a news release. When the officers arrived, the police said they found a dead man with a gunshot wound.

ExploreClayton County homicides up 40% in 2021 compared to last year

Homicide detectives have taken lead on the investigation and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Please keep in mind the above information is preliminary in nature and can change as the investigation progresses and new information comes to light,” the news release said.

The Atlanta Police Department investigated 157 homicides in 2020, the most since 1996. With the overnight shooting near Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and Bethel Drive labeled a homicide by the department in the Friday news release, this year’s total has apparently matched last year’s.

In addition, the department has been investigating after a man was shot to death Christmas night in the 800 block of Hollywood Road. Authorities arrived around 10:10 p.m. Dec. 25 and found him suffering from a gunshot wound, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is working to learn more about that incident and whether it will be classified as a homicide.

About the Author

Follow Wilborn Nobles on twitter

Wilborn P. Nobles III covers Atlanta City Hall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He began covering DeKalb County Schools for The AJC in November 2020. He previously covered Baltimore County for The Baltimore Sun and education for the Times-Picayune in New Orleans. He interned at the Washington Post. He graduated from Louisiana State University.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
15-year-old fatally shot in Douglasville, police say
1h ago
Smyrna bicyclist fatally hit by vehicle in Cobb County, police say
3h ago
Youth suicides spike in Georgia in 2021
5h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top