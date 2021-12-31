Atlanta police investigate fatal shooting near Bethel Drive

Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting near Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and Bethel Drive in northwest Atlanta on New Year’s Eve.
The police responded to an incident at 3:10 a.m. Friday at 2054 Bethel Dr. NW at 3:10 a.m., according a news release. When the officers arrived, the police said they found a dead man with a gunshot wound.
Homicide detectives have taken lead on the investigation and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
“Please keep in mind the above information is preliminary in nature and can change as the investigation progresses and new information comes to light,” the news release said.
The Atlanta Police Department investigated 157 homicides in 2020, the most since 1996. With the overnight shooting near Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and Bethel Drive labeled a homicide by the department in the Friday news release, this year’s total has apparently matched last year’s.
In addition, the department has been investigating after a man was shot to death Christmas night in the 800 block of Hollywood Road. Authorities arrived around 10:10 p.m. Dec. 25 and found him suffering from a gunshot wound, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is working to learn more about that incident and whether it will be classified as a homicide.
About the Author