1 teen killed, 2 others injured after massive ‘melee’ leads to gunfire in Atlanta

It is not clear how the brawl started, but police said several of the teens present were involved in the fight.

“Somehow, there was some type of gunfire that erupted, striking three juveniles,” Hampton said.

The 14-year-old was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died. The two other victims, ages 14 and 15, were taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston with minor injuries, Hampton said.

The 17-year-old was taken to police headquarters in Atlanta, Hampton said.

“Right now we are trying to interview him to see what his involvement is,” he said.

The incident remains under investigation. Police believe that due to the number of people present, the brawl might have been captured on video.

“We know there were a lot of people,” Hampton said. “We believe there may be video out there of the fight, so we are asking anyone that has any footage of the fight to contact Atlanta police homicide.”

Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

“We are hoping these kids who were out here will do the right thing and call Crime stoppers — where they can remain anonymous — and just let us know what was occurring,” Hampton said.