Man found dead inside northwest Atlanta apartment; foul play suspected

Foul play is suspected in the death of a man whose body was discovered Saturday morning inside a northwest Atlanta apartment, authorities said.
Officers responded to the complex in the 800 block of North Avenue about 9 a.m. after receiving a call about a dead person inside a unit, Atlanta police spokesman Officer Steve Avery said. They arrived to find a man’s body inside the home.
“The victim is unidentified at this time, but the preliminary investigation indicated that foul play may be involved and the incident is being investigated as a homicide,” Avery said.
It wasn’t immediately clear how the man was killed, and police said an exact cause of death would be determined by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office.
The incident comes less than a day after a Conyers man was shot and killed during a fight in a parking lot on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Police responded to the shooting shortly before 2:30 p.m. Friday when a man called 911 and said he shot someone in self-defense. When officers arrived, they found 35-year-old Taurean Sanders dead of an apparent gunshot wound, authorities said.
Investigators believe the gunman acted in self-defense when he shot Sanders and have ruled the case a “justifiable homicide,” Avery said Saturday. No charges are expected in the deadly shooting.
