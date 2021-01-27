Arrest made in slaying at Atlanta car wash over MLK Day weekend

Three men were killed in Atlanta over the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend.
Atlanta police have made an arrest in one of the slayings, a Dec. 18 beating death at a car wash in southwest Atlanta. Jimmy Nyambo, 43, was taken into custody within 24 hours of the discovery of Walter Hamilton’s body.
Hamilton, 39, was lying in the back parking lot of the car wash in the 2700 block of Metropolitan Parkway when officers responded about a person down shortly after midnight. He had injuries consistent with blunt-force trauma to his head, according to Atlanta police.
He was dead at the scene. Investigators determined that Hamilton was involved in a dispute with an acquaintance, later identified as Nyambo, police said in a news release.
“Later in the day, investigators learned Mr. Nyambo was possibly in southwest Atlanta and contacted Zone 3 for assistance,” the release said. “Several Zone 3 officers were able to locate and detain Mr. Nyambo without incident.”
Nyambo is facing charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held in the Fulton County Jail on a U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement hold.
Homicide detectives are still working the case of a double shooting the day before Hamilton’s death. Two men were found dead Dec. 17 at a multi-family home in the 1100 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard in northwest Atlanta.
Both had multiple gunshot wounds, according to a police report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. They were identified by police as Allen Moses, 36, and Michael Williams, 37.
“While executing a search warrant, a small baggie containing a crystal-like substance which is believed to be methamphetamine was located on a night table,” an officer said in the report. “The crystal-like substance was turned into property as evidence.”
A police spokesman said Wednesday that detectives were still working to determine a motive, and no suspects had been identified.
