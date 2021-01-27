Arrest made in slaying at Atlanta car wash over MLK Day weekend

Nyambo is facing charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held in the Fulton County Jail on a U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement hold.

Homicide detectives are still working the case of a double shooting the day before Hamilton’s death. Two men were found dead Dec. 17 at a multi-family home in the 1100 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard in northwest Atlanta.

Both had multiple gunshot wounds, according to a police report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. They were identified by police as Allen Moses, 36, and Michael Williams, 37.

“While executing a search warrant, a small baggie containing a crystal-like substance which is believed to be methamphetamine was located on a night table,” an officer said in the report. “The crystal-like substance was turned into property as evidence.”

A police spokesman said Wednesday that detectives were still working to determine a motive, and no suspects had been identified.

