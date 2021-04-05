X

Man shot, killed inside NE Atlanta apartment

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety | 1 hour ago
By Chelsea Prince, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A man was found dead Sunday evening inside a northeast Atlanta apartment.

Officers were investigating a report of shots fired at at the Lenox View apartments on Woodland Avenue when they discovered the man about 7:15 p.m. He had been shot at least once and was dead at the scene, according to Atlanta police.

The victim’s name was not released.

His death is under investigation as a homicide. Detectives were still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, police said in a statement.

No information about suspects was released.

