Man shot, killed inside NE Atlanta apartment

A man was found dead Sunday evening inside a northeast Atlanta apartment.
Officers were investigating a report of shots fired at at the Lenox View apartments on Woodland Avenue when they discovered the man about 7:15 p.m. He had been shot at least once and was dead at the scene, according to Atlanta police.
The victim’s name was not released.
His death is under investigation as a homicide. Detectives were still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, police said in a statement.
No information about suspects was released.
