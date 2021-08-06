Man killed in shooting near southeast Atlanta school

A man was fatally shot Thursday afternoon steps from a southeast Atlanta Christian school.
The man was breathing but unconscious when officers arrived in the 2100 block of Forrest Park Road around 3:45 p.m., according to Atlanta police. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he later died.
His name was not released.
The shooting had no connection to nearby Atlanta Youth Academy, police spokesman Officer Steve Avery told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The school was locked down for a time as a result of the investigation, he said.
The scene is a mile south of the Forest Cove apartments in Thomasville Heights, where another man was shot and killed Wednesday night. Neither the victim nor a suspect has been publicly identified in that case.
