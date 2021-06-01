ajc logo
Teen arrested, accused of shooting 17-year-old to death in Old Fourth Ward

The teenager was shot shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday in Atlanta's Old Fourth Ward neighborhood.

News | 1 hour ago
By Asia Simone Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Days after a 17-year-old was killed in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward neighborhood, the teenager police say shot him is behind bars.

Jamarion Ivory, 18, is charged with felony murder in the fellow teen’s death, Atlanta police said in a statement Tuesday.

The incident happened in the 300 block of Parkway Drive just before 2 p.m. Saturday, police previously said. Officers were sent to an apartment complex in the area, where they found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound.

The teen was unconscious but breathing as he was rushed to a hospital. He later died of his injuries. His name was not released.

Police have not said what led to the incident or how Ivory was identified as a suspect, but said warrants were issued for his arrest the day of the fatal shooting.

He was caught in Clayton County on Monday and remains in the Clayton jail awaiting transport back to Fulton County.

