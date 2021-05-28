ajc logo
Man dies after being shot multiple times in SW Atlanta

Crime & Public Safety | 42 minutes ago
By Chelsea Prince, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A man is dead after an argument escalated to gunfire Thursday night in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood, police said.

The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds when officers responded to the shooting in the 2100 block of Larchwood Road about 7 p.m. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene, according to Atlanta police. His identity was not released.

It was not clear who else was involved in the argument, or what they argued over. No information about possible suspects was released.

The shooting remains under investigation, police said Friday morning.

