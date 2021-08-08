Man in critical condition following shooting in Buckhead

A man is in critical condition after he was shot in Buckhead late Saturday night, according to police.
Officers found the victim in the 3100 block of Roswell Road about 10:30 p.m., Atlanta police said in a statement. He was rushed to a hospital with a gunshot wound.
Investigators are still working to determine what led to the incident, which was the third shooting Atlanta police had responded to on Saturday.
Less than 15 minutes prior, officers were sent to the 1400 block of Ryan Street after a man was shot, police said.
The man was alert when police arrived at the scene about 10:20 p.m. He was taken to a hospital.
Just before 4 p.m., police were called to the 2300 block of Campbellton Road. Officers at the scene found a man who had been shot multiple times.
He was taken to a hospital. Police did not specify his condition.
All three shootings remain under investigation.