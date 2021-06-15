ajc logo
Suspect arrested in southwest Atlanta shooting death

Isaiah Nichols was arrested on murder and aggravated assault charges in the shooting death of Claudly Jean-Pierre Jr.
Isaiah Nichols was arrested on murder and aggravated assault charges in the shooting death of Claudly Jean-Pierre Jr.

Crime & Public Safety | 1 hour ago
By Chelsea Prince, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta police on Monday arrested a suspect in the death of a 21-year-old man who turned up at a southwest Atlanta gas station with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Isaiah Nichols, 20, is facing murder and aggravated assault charges in the shooting that killed Claudly Jean-Pierre Jr. It has been nearly three months since the police department’s homicide unit released photos of the suspect and asked for the public’s help to identify him.

Jean-Pierre was found injured March 25 at a Citgo at the corner of Fairburn Road and Benjamin E. Mays Drive. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Investigators were able to determine that Jean-Pierre was shot at a nearby apartment complex on Fairburn Road before making it to the Citgo nearly a mile away. It was unclear if he was dumped there or if he arrived on his own.

Photos of the suspect were released five days later.

“APD homicide investigators began investigating and were able to identify 20-year-old Isaiah Nichols as a suspect in the shooting,” police spokesman Officer Steve Avery said in a news release. “Investigators secured warrants for his arrest, charging him with felony murder and aggravated assault.”

Nichols was located Monday in Lithonia and arrested by the APD fugitive unit. He is being held in the Fulton County Jail without bond.

