BREAKING: Man found fatally shot in NW Atlanta

Authorities have roped off the shooting scene on Alfred Road.
Credit: NewsChopper 2

News | Updated 46 minutes ago
By Henri Hollis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A man was found shot to death Friday afternoon in northwest Atlanta, according to police.

Officers are investigating the shooting death in the 700 block of Alfred Road, a residential neighborhood near the Fulton County Airport-Brown Field, police spokeswoman Officer TaSheena Brown said.

Officers were sent to the neighborhood just before 3:30 p.m. and reported that the man died about a half-hour later. Police did not immediately have further information about the incident.

We’re working to learn more.

