BREAKING: Man found fatally shot in NW Atlanta

A man was found shot to death Friday afternoon in northwest Atlanta, according to police.
Officers are investigating the shooting death in the 700 block of Alfred Road, a residential neighborhood near the Fulton County Airport-Brown Field, police spokeswoman Officer TaSheena Brown said.
Officers were sent to the neighborhood just before 3:30 p.m. and reported that the man died about a half-hour later. Police did not immediately have further information about the incident.
