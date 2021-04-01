X

Man found shot to death outside SW Atlanta home

Police are at the scene of a deadly shooting Thursday morning in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood.
Police are at the scene of a deadly shooting Thursday morning in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood.

News | 47 minutes ago
By Shaddi Abusaid, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot to death Thursday morning outside a home in southwest Atlanta.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of Langston Avenue near Sylvan Road about 7:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a “person down,” Atlanta police said in a news release. The man’s body was discovered on the ground in front of the home with an apparent gunshot wound.

It’s unclear what led to the deadly shooting. Police have not released the victim’s name or identified any suspects in the case. Homicide detectives are still at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

— Please return to AJC.com for updates.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.