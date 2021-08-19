BREAKING: 1 shot to death in downtown Atlanta

One person was killed in a shooting Thursday afternoon on Marietta Street, Atlanta police said.
Officers were called shortly after 2 p.m. to 469 Marietta Street, where they found a man with a gunshot wound. The man, whose name was not immediately released, died after being taken to a local hospital, according to police.
Address records show the shooting happened at The Salvation Army Metro Atlanta. It was not known whether the shooting involved someone seeking assistance at the nonprofit.
Wednesday’s homicide is the 97th investigated this year by Atlanta police.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
In Other News
1
Atlanta’s 2021 homicide victims
2
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Kemp to speak on new executive order protecting...
3
UPDATE: Austell man dead after police chase leads to shooting in...
4
Development authority per diem scandal enters Atlanta city council race
5
Roswell woman pleads guilty to fraud for stealing $6M in COVID relief...