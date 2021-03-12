19-year-old arrested, charged with murder of man found dead on I-20

Alphonso McCoy was arrested without incident and charged with felony counts of murder and aggravated assault, Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer TaSheena Brown said. McCoy was identified as a suspect in the shooting death Solomon Howard, 33, who was found in his car when Atlanta police responded to a single-car wreck on Feb. 25.

Howard was found slumped inside his orange Land Rover SUV on I-20 east near the I-75/85 interchange, Brown said. He was dead from a gunshot wound and police shut down the interstate for several hours as they investigated, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.