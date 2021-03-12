19-year-old arrested, charged with murder of man found dead on I-20

A 19-year-old man was arrested Thursday and charged with murder in the case of a man found shot dead in his Land Rover on I-20 eastbound near downtown, Atlanta police announced.
Alphonso McCoy was arrested without incident and charged with felony counts of murder and aggravated assault, Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer TaSheena Brown said. McCoy was identified as a suspect in the shooting death Solomon Howard, 33, who was found in his car when Atlanta police responded to a single-car wreck on Feb. 25.
Howard was found slumped inside his orange Land Rover SUV on I-20 east near the I-75/85 interchange, Brown said. He was dead from a gunshot wound and police shut down the interstate for several hours as they investigated, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.
Investigators believe Howard was originally injured in a shooting at a business in the 900 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard, Brown said. In the course of the investigation, McCoy was determined to be a suspect and police were able to locate him Thursday in northwest Atlanta.