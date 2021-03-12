X

19-year-old arrested, charged with murder of man found dead on I-20

Alphonso McCoy, 19, was arrested Thursday and charged with murder in the case of the Feb. 25 shooting death of Solomon Howard.
Alphonso McCoy, 19, was arrested Thursday and charged with murder in the case of the Feb. 25 shooting death of Solomon Howard.

Credit: AJC File

Credit: AJC File

News | 1 hour ago
By Henri Hollis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A 19-year-old man was arrested Thursday and charged with murder in the case of a man found shot dead in his Land Rover on I-20 eastbound near downtown, Atlanta police announced.

Alphonso McCoy was arrested without incident and charged with felony counts of murder and aggravated assault, Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer TaSheena Brown said. McCoy was identified as a suspect in the shooting death Solomon Howard, 33, who was found in his car when Atlanta police responded to a single-car wreck on Feb. 25.

ExploreMan killed in shooting that shut down I-20 for hours

Howard was found slumped inside his orange Land Rover SUV on I-20 east near the I-75/85 interchange, Brown said. He was dead from a gunshot wound and police shut down the interstate for several hours as they investigated, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.

Investigators believe Howard was originally injured in a shooting at a business in the 900 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard, Brown said. In the course of the investigation, McCoy was determined to be a suspect and police were able to locate him Thursday in northwest Atlanta.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.