ajc logo
X

Police to canvass SW Atlanta neighborhood where 63-year-old was shot, killed

The canvass is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Emerald Avenue south of Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard.
The canvass is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Emerald Avenue south of Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard.

Crime & Public Safety | 37 minutes ago
By Chelsea Prince, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Investigators will knock on doors in southwest Atlanta’s Westview neighborhood Wednesday afternoon to look for witnesses to a deadly shooting.

Dexter Calhoun, 63, was killed Saturday night after he was shot inside his pickup truck and crashed into a pole on Emerald Avenue. He was found with multiple gunshot wounds when Atlanta police responded to the wreck about 11 p.m. and later died at Grady Memorial Hospital.

The canvass is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Homicide detectives hope it will help “further the investigation into the murder,” according to police spokesman Sgt. John Chaffee.

Police were expected to provide more details on their investigation during the canvass, which was expected to cover the neighborhood near Westview Cemetery south of Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top