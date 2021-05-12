Police to canvass SW Atlanta neighborhood where 63-year-old was shot, killed

Dexter Calhoun, 63, was killed Saturday night after he was shot inside his pickup truck and crashed into a pole on Emerald Avenue. He was found with multiple gunshot wounds when Atlanta police responded to the wreck about 11 p.m. and later died at Grady Memorial Hospital.

The canvass is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Homicide detectives hope it will help “further the investigation into the murder,” according to police spokesman Sgt. John Chaffee.