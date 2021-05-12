Police to canvass SW Atlanta neighborhood where 63-year-old was shot, killed

Investigators will knock on doors in southwest Atlanta’s Westview neighborhood Wednesday afternoon to look for witnesses to a deadly shooting.
Dexter Calhoun, 63, was killed Saturday night after he was shot inside his pickup truck and crashed into a pole on Emerald Avenue. He was found with multiple gunshot wounds when Atlanta police responded to the wreck about 11 p.m. and later died at Grady Memorial Hospital.
The canvass is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Homicide detectives hope it will help “further the investigation into the murder,” according to police spokesman Sgt. John Chaffee.
Police were expected to provide more details on their investigation during the canvass, which was expected to cover the neighborhood near Westview Cemetery south of Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard.
