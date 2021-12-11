Man dead from gunshot wound found in downtown Atlanta

A man was found dead from a gunshot wound Saturday morning in downtown Atlanta.
At 10:25 a.m., Atlanta police officers responded to reports of an injured person at 400 Central Ave. SW, said police officials.
When officers arrived, they found a man dead on the sidewalk from an apparent gunshot wound.
The incident occurred near a highway overpass for I-20 and I-85 near the Mechanicsville neighborhood, according to Channel 2 Action News.
Police had not released the name of the victim Saturday evening and said the homicide unit had begun an investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the incident.
