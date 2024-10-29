Atlanta’s 2024 homicide victims

Oct. 18: A southwest Atlanta shooting killed Jamar Akins, 21. The shooting happened shortly before noon in the 2600 block of Campbellton Road. The following day, Jasen Williams, 23, turned himself in and is facing charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, officials said. Investigators believe the shooting was the result of an ongoing dispute between the two men.

Oct. 14: Mauricio Ascanio, 21, was stabbed to death at a Buckhead apartment complex, police said. Officers responded to the Prominence Apartments on Lenox Road after getting a 911 call. At the scene, police found the victim dead from multiple stab wounds. Orlando Asprilla, 36, was later arrested and charged with murder and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.

Oct. 5: Police were called just after 12:15 p.m. to a shooting in the Oakland City neighborhood and found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds. Eric Jones Jr., 28, died from his injuries. Investigators believe Jones was killed by a man during a dispute over money. After an hourslong standoff at the Oakland Park Townhomes on Oakland Drive, officers entered the residence but the suspect was gone.

Oct. 4: Tasmin Harris, 45, died at the hospital after being shot in Atlanta’s Blandtown neighborhood, police said. Officers were called to the Avana Westside complex just before 1 a.m. Harris was a native of Lanett, Alabama, and is survived by his parents, two sisters and numerous other relatives, according to his obituary.

September

Sept. 25: Officers responded shortly after 7 p.m. to the Pines at Fairfield apartments in the 100 block of Fairfield Place in the Dixie Hills neighborhood and found Amion “Duke” Davis, 18, shot to death.

Sept. 25: Chun-ki Kim, 90, was found dead on the kitchen floor of his apartment at the Marian Road Highrise complex in Buckhead after being stabbed in the torso and face. A security guard for the building, Janet Denise Williams, was later arrested and charged with murder. Kim was born near Seoul, South Korea. He immigrated to Atlanta in the early 1980s. Kim’s daughter described him as a nice and quiet man who loved the outdoors. “He’s a very warm and loving person and he did not break any bridges with anybody,” she said. “It just breaks my heart.”

Sept. 22: Terrell Griffin was found shot around 6 a.m. in the 200 block of Peachtree Center Avenue, according to police. Griffin, 50, died from his injuries at Grady Memorial Hospital. Four days later, Tamyone Johnson was arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm. Griffin is survived by his mother and seven siblings, according to his obituary.

Sept. 21: Officers responded just after 3:30 p.m. to the Reserve at Hollywood apartments, on Hollywood Road in the Scotts Crossing neighborhood, and found two people with gunshot wounds to the head. Both died from their injuries. The victims were identified as Chynna Oliver, 24, and Demarquis Yarber, 25. Investigators believe Yarber shot Oliver and then turned the gun on himself.

Sept. 15: Officers were called just after 4 a.m. to the 1000 block of Ira Street, near Pittman Park in the Pittsburgh neighborhood, and found Zechariah Rainwater, 27, who had been shot several times. He died at the scene.

Sept. 13: Jeffrey Ward, 32, died from his injuries after being shot at a southwest Atlanta shopping center. Officers were called to 2478 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after getting reports of several people shot. Three men with gunshot wounds were taken to the hospital for treatment, but Ward did not survive. A Greensboro native, Ward attended Greene County High School and loved video games and the Georgia Bulldogs, according to his obituary. “He was a diligent worker and would often work two jobs to avoid trouble and to take care of his household,” the obituary read.

Sept. 13: Officers were called to the 1000 block of Boulevard, just south of the Southside Beltline trail and near Zoo Atlanta, shortly before noon and found Vashari Lanique Miller, 25, lying on her bed with several stab wounds. She died at the scene, an incident report stated.

Sept. 11: At 10:26 a.m., officers responded to the Dwell at Hollywood complex at 1073 Hollywood Road and found Deterious Postell, 26, shot to death on the back porch of an apartment, police said. Postell was also known as DJ or rapper Luh Semi, according to a GoFundMe page organized to help the family with expenses. Two arrests were made in the case. Jakell Floyd, 26, was charged with murder and Adonijah Yisrael, 24, was charged with murder, along with hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal, false statements, tampering with evidence and obstruction, records show.

Sept. 11: Officers arrived around 3 a.m. to 339 Edgewood Ave. in southeast Atlanta and found Henry R. Bell, 22, of Atlanta, shot to death. Investigators said an argument over a stolen gun may have led to the shooting, police said. Tethine Thomas, 43, was later arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault. Thomas previously served nearly six years in prison for voluntary manslaughter, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

August

Aug. 28: A man was found shot to death outside a northwest Atlanta barbershop, Barberlon, around 5 a.m., according to police. Investigators believe there was some sort of gathering at the barbershop and an argument ensued between two men. Onsemus Keith Smith II, 34, of McDonough was shot and killed. “Keith was our only child and a devoted father to his five precious children,” a GoFundMe page states. “His life was cut short by the horrors of gun violence, and we are desperately seeking justice through the appropriate channels.”

Aug. 27: Officers were requested to conduct a wellness check at the Grandview condominiums in the 3400 block of Lakeside Drive in Buckhead around 2:20 p.m. Inside a unit, police found two men who had been shot in the head and killed. Investigators believe James Clark, 54, shot and killed David Soldato, 38, before turning the gun on himself. No details were released on a possible motive. Soldato was the owner of Georgia Flyboard, according to his LinkedIn page.

Aug. 22: James Kranz, 54, was stabbed at around 10:45 p.m. in the 400 block of Peachtree Street, according to police. Kranz, who was homeless, died from his injuries at the hospital. The following week, officers canvassed the area where Kranz was stabbed and handed out flyers with his photo.

Aug. 21: Ervin Watkins, 41, of Rome, died after being shot in northwest Atlanta. Officers arrived on Westland Boulevard at 5:22 p.m. and found Watkins with fatal gunshot wounds.

Aug. 20: Courtney Reese, 32, was shot to death at her southeast Atlanta home. Officers were called shortly before 9 p.m. to Springside Drive. Suspect Derrick Rankins, 33, died a week later during a standoff with a fugitive task force in Stockbridge, police said. Rankins shot at the task force attempting to arrest him and hit an APD investigator in the left arm, according to Police Chief Darin Schierbaum. Rankins then barricaded himself inside the Henry County home for about two hours and was later found dead. Reese was a mother of four, according to an online fundraising page.

Aug. 19: At 8:21 p.m., officers were called to a report of a domestic dispute on Mercury Drive in the Carroll Heights neighborhood. Alicia Hollins, 68, was found dead inside her home, investigators said. The following day, Allen Wilson, 37, was charged with murder. Hollins was killed two days after attending her 50th reunion party for Frederick Douglass High School, her obituary states.

Aug. 15: At 1:24 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 2300 block of Hill Street in northwest Atlanta. Two men had been shot, and Kenny Coffey died at the scene. He was 20. The second man, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital for treatment. Coffey was a Douglasville native who attended Lithia Springs High School, according to his obituary. A suspect was later charged in the case.

Aug. 6: Investigators believe Marques Jenkins was breaking into cars when he was shot around 3:40 a.m. in the parking lot of the Mark at West Midtown on Bishop Street. He was 23. In September, Matt Washington was arrested in Clayton County and charged with murder. A 911 caller reported a domestic disturbance, and when officers arrived at a home near Riverdale, they found Washington pretending to be asleep, police said.

Aug. 3: Officers were called to a Super 8 motel in the 3700 block of Jonesboro Road, just off I-285 near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. There, they found Angel Rubeck, 43, lying on the floor, and she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The investigation revealed that Rubeck suffered injuries from blunt force trauma to the head. A GoFundMe campaign created by her sister states that Angel Rubeck was free-spirited and loved without reason. “She didn’t deserve this malicious and violent ending,” the page states. On Oct. 17, Edward Hunt III, 62, was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol on warrants for murder and aggravated battery, police said.

Aug. 1: Officers were called around 9:30 a.m. to the Westmar Lofts at 800 West Marietta St. near the Knight Park-Howell Station neighborhood. There, they found Donato Bradford II, 24, with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene. Bradford grew up in Augusta, where he competed in boxing, and later found his passion for music, according to his obituary. He was a student at SAE Institute Atlanta.

July

July 25: About 2:15 a.m., officers arrived at a Chevron at Piedmont Road and Morosgo Drive and found Daylon Rainwater, 46, unresponsive after being shot, police said. The following day, Antonio Dean, 34, was arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault, possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony and possessing a firearm by a convicted felon. Rainwater was a father of 12. “He was loved by many and will truly be missed by all the hearts he touched,” a GoFundMe page states.

July 24: Ivan Becton, 39, was shot and killed in the Pittsburgh neighborhood of southwest Atlanta after officials said he attempted to prevent suspects from breaking into a car. Officers were called to the 900 block of Coleman Street just after 2 p.m.

July 23: Chad Dillon, 33, an owner of The Boiler Seafood in Atlanta’s Lindbergh neighborhood, was found in his car shortly before 4 p.m. on John Wesley Dobbs Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. Investigators said it appeared to be a targeted attack, but no arrests have been made. “He poured his heart and soul into this restaurant, turning it into more than just a place to eat but a cherished community gathering spot,” representatives for The Boiler said in a statement.

July 19: Chanell Crosby, 25, was found dead at the West End MARTA station five days after her family reported her missing, according to police. Crosby was last seen leaving home July 14 with her boyfriend as they set off on a trip to Macon, according to Channel 2 Action News. The death was later ruled a homicide, and her boyfriend, Jamal Harvey, was later charged with murder. Crosby was a mother of three, a GoFundMe page states.

July 16: Kortez Paschal, 23, was shot and killed just after 7 p.m. in his southwest Atlanta home on Schell Road, police said. He died at the scene, and the case remains under investigation. “Happy heavenly birthday, son,” Paschal’s mother posted on Facebook in August. “... Keep watching over us, and we will continue to make you proud. We love you so much.”

July 10: Officers were called around 4:15 p.m. to the Reserve at Hollywood apartments on Hollywood Road in the Scotts Crossing neighborhood. There, they found Maurice Weems, 16, with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the hospital.

July 5: William King, whose address was unknown, was found with multiple stab wounds at around 8 p.m. in the 200 block of Montgomery Ferry Drive, off Monroe Drive. King died at the scene on the Beltline’s northeast trail, police said. William Tyler Coleman, 27, was charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony. According to Atlanta police, Coleman was wanted by the Georgia Department of Corrections for escape.

July 4: At 11:38 a.m., Annette Santos, 63, was found stabbed to death at a home on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, police said. Known as Angel, Santos was married with four children and 13 grandchildren, according to her obituary. “Angel was known for her exceptional style and pizzazz, ability to do hair and makeup, her intelligence, strength and caring spirit,” her obituary states.

July 2: Jakody Davis, 13, died at the hospital after he was shot around 12:30 a.m. while hanging out on the steps of a building at the West End Apartments. His friend Lamon Freeman, 13, also died at the scene. Davis had celebrated his birthday days earlier.

July 2: Lamon Freeman was 30 minutes into his 13th birthday when he and a best friend, JáKody Davis, also 13, were shot to death around 12:30 a.m. The two had been hanging out on the steps of a building at the West End Apartments near Dimmock and Peeples streets in the Oakland City neighborhood.

June

June 29: Travante Turner, 31, was found shot to death inside an apartment on Peyton Place near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta around 3 a.m., according to police. He did not live in the complex.

June 27: Chevaris Bivens, 43, was found shot to death along a sidewalk near Bankhead in northwest Atlanta. Officers got a call shortly before 2:30 a.m. about a shooting in the 700 block of Jett Street, police said.

June 23:Two men were fatally shot in northwest Atlanta. Police responded around 11:30 p.m. about shots fired at a home in the 3800 block of Old Gordon Road in the Old Gordon neighborhood just outside I-285. Jose Ozuna and Junior Mendez, both 21 and of Atlanta, had both been killed.

June 23: A southwest Atlanta shooting left a woman dead and a man injured, police said. Serenity Taylor, 21, died in the shooting, which happened around 3:30 p.m. along Baker Drive in the Glenrose Heights neighborhood.

June 18: A man was found beaten to death in downtown Atlanta around 6 a.m., according to police. Officers got the call about a person down at the intersection of Peters Street and Ted Turner Drive. When they arrived, they found Jeylani Mohamed, 41, dead. His last known address was in Nebraska, according to police. In July, Mikiel Moore, 24, was arrested and charged with murder after he was spotted on MARTA.

June 17: Officers were called to the 800 block of Thurmond Street in the Vine City neighborhood around 4:30 a.m. After forcing entry into a home, officers found a shooting victim lying on the floor inside the house. He was identified as Elisha Ross, 32, of Rex. Investigators said the homicide appeared to be drug-related.

June 11: At approximately 4:35 p.m., a Gwinnett County transit bus was hijacked from downtown Atlanta with 17 people aboard, according to investigators. The bus traveled into Gwinnett before authorities ended the ordeal on Hugh Howell Road near Tucker, officials said. Ernest Byrd Jr., 58, was found suffering from a gunshot wound when police stopped the bus. He died at the hospital. Byrd was remembered as a family man and protector, his family said. Joseph Grier, 39, was arrested charged with murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping and hijacking a motor vehicle in the incident.

June 6: Mario Jordan, 33, was stabbed to death after a dispute over the price of a phone he had agreed to buy, according to police. Officers were called to the 200 block of Ted Turner Drive just after 12:45 a.m. and found Jordan with a stab wound to the chest. The father of three was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Darrell Burnette, 53, was taken into custody at the scene and later charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.

June 3: Around 11 p.m., a 911 caller reported gunfire at the Reserve at Hollywood apartments, located on Hollywood Road in the Scotts Crossing neighborhood. Jacquez Harris, 21, was found shot to death behind a building, police said.

May

May 31: Shortly before 6 p.m., officers responded to a person shot at 375 Boulevard NE. There, they found Malik Heard dead from gunshot wounds, police said. He was 17.

May 30: James Freeman, 73, was found by his brother in a room in his Velma Street home in southeast Atlanta home after apparently being beaten, according to police. His face was bleeding and bruised when officers arrived. Freeman later died from his injuries. On July 2, Patrick Freeman was booked into the Fulton County jail on various charges, including murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

May 26: Andrew Pierce, 59, was found shot to death in the parking lot of the Trap Music Museum in northwest Atlanta. Officers arrived at the museum on Travis Street around 8 p.m. and found the body of Pierce, who had been shot multiple times. Pierce had been cleaning the parking lot when he got into a fight with another man, Channel 2 Action News reported.

May 26: Daniel Woods, 69, was stabbed to death outside an apartment complex in Buckhead, police said. Officers were called just before 1:30 p.m. to the CORE at Lindbergh apartment complex on Morosgo Drive. When officers arrived, they found the victim outside the complex, located a short distance from Lindbergh Plaza. Woods is survived by a son, according to his obituary.

May 15: Gregory Maddox, 51, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside a home in the Washington Park neighborhood, police said. Officers were called just before 9:30 p.m. to the 1000 block of Westmoor Drive. Paul Richardson Jr. was later identified as the suspect, according to police.

May 5: Officers were called at 12:45 p.m. to the Hidden Village Apartments on Landrum Drive after getting a call about a person shot. There, they found Jerell Battle with multiple gunshot wounds. The 20-year-old died at the scene. In June, the case became a homicide investigation, according to police, and Jerek Pearson was booked into the Fulton County jail June 29 on charges including murder, aggravated assault and robbery.

May 19: Shortly before 6 a.m., officers were called to a hospital after a woman arrived with several gunshot wounds. Beverly McGruder, 34, died from her injuries, according to police. In addition to her parents and two sons, McGruder is survived by a grandson, according to her obituary. The same day as her death, Ronnie Jackson was booked into the Fulton County jail on murder, aggravated assault and firearm charges.

May 18: Ne’Jah Cox, 21, was shot to death while a passenger in a car near a store and an apartment complex off Center Street shortly after 2 a.m., according to police. Her toddler was also in the car but was not injured. About a week later, Jamal Baker, 23, was arrested on multiple charges, including murder and second-degree cruelty to children. On June 13, Cartez Harvey, 18, was taken into custody on charges that include murder and aggravated assault.

May 16: Officers were called around 5:30 a.m. to the Collier Drive and Harwell Road intersection in the Collier Heights neighborhood near an I-285 overpass. There, they found the body of Area Barnett, 25, who had been shot multiple times, police said. Investigators believe there was a fight at a bus stop. “Area was a fun-loving spirit and is deeply loved by family and friends,” a GoFundMe page stated.

May 12: A shooting at the Elleven45 Lounge in Buckhead killed two people: Mari Creighton, 21, and Nakyris M. Ridley, 20. The gunfire erupted around 2:30 a.m. during a fight inside the nightclub in the 2100 block of Peachtree Road, police said. Four others were injured. Weeks later, Karanji Reese, 21, surrendered on charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Creighton, a Stockbridge High graduate, played volleyball for Albany State University and was one semester away from graduating with a degree in biology. Ridley was the father of a young child.

May 6: Douglas Banks, 37, died after being shot near the Cleveland Avenue Library in southwest Atlanta, police said. The shooting happened just before 4:30 p.m. at 47 Cleveland Ave. in the Browns Mill Park neighborhood.

May 5: Shortly before 9 a.m., Barron Goolsby Jr., 43, was found dead in the backyard of his home on Venetian Drive in southwest Atlanta, according to police. He was last seen alive the night before, a police report states.

May 4: Officers were called to the 700 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard near the Simpson Plaza shopping center around 12:45 a.m. on a report of gunshots, police said. Christopher Barlow, 51, died at the scene. A second man, Broderick Hayes, 49, died from his injuries at Grady Memorial Hospital, the same hospital where he was born, according to his obituary. Quenton Moss was charged with two counts each of murder and aggravated assault and was booked into the Fulton County jail on May 20.

May 1: Officers were called to the 100 block of Judy Lane off Old Hapeville Road shortly after 7 p.m. after a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers found Rodney Thompson, 16, with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene. On June 18, Kenneth Armstrong, 17, was booked into the Fulton jail on numerous charges, including murder, aggravated assault and armed robbery.

April

April 24: Officers were called about gunfire at The Vine at Ashley Scholars Landing along Vine Street near Clark Atlanta University around 6:30 p.m. Monteres Deloach, 47, was found at the scene with a gunshot wound, police said. In May, Reshondra Deloach was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter.

April 19: Tabari Walters, 31, was killed and another man critically injured in a shooting in southwest Atlanta, police said. Officers responded to the 2800 block of Greenbriar Parkway near Greenbriar Mall around 8:30 p.m. On Aug. 5, the Georgia State Patrol arrested Jaylen Patterson, 23. He was charged with murder, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. On Aug. 9, Dentavius Roberson, 23, surrendered and was charged with murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

April 15: A drive-by shooting at a park in southeast Atlanta killed a man and injured a pregnant teen who were attending a family gathering. Officers were called to South Bend Park at 1935 Compton Drive just after 11 p.m. after getting reports of the shooting, Atlanta police said. At the scene, they found Lenard Carr, 51, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Carr later died from his injuries.

April 15:Three men are accused of killing Leonard Banks, 15, in southwest Atlanta’s Briar Glen neighborhood, according to police. Leonard was sitting in a car and was shot in the head, according to the warrants. He died in the hospital several days later. Joe Brown Hinton, 58, and his sons, Brandon Hinton, 28, and Lewis Hinton, 21, were all charged with murder. A GoFundMe page set up to raise money for Leonard’s funeral described the teen as “a sweet young man that didn’t bother anyone.”

April 14: Angilo Felix, 30, of New York was found in barber shop parking lot on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, according to police. He had been shot in the head after a possible drive-by shooting. Felix is survived by his wife, according to an online memorial site. Jaquelynn McCleskey was later arrested and charged with murder.

April 14: Harry Ponder was shot and killed when he got involved in a dispute between a former couple in northwest Atlanta, police said. Officers were called just before 2 a.m. to Simpson Plaza in the 700 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard. According to investigators, Ponder, 43, of Atlanta, had noticed two people getting into a dispute at the plaza. After he got involved, police said, “gunfire erupted between the individuals,” and Ponder was shot. Robert Hill was later charged in the case, police said.

April 10: At about 9:30 a.m., officers were called to a shooting at the Vue at Harwell complex on Harwell Road, located near I-285 and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Zakee Freeman, 29, died at the scene, police said. The following day, Christian Gipson was arrested and charged with murder, and aggravated assault.

April 8: Arsenio Handspike, 40, was shot to death near the intersection of Cameron Madison Alexander Boulevard and Vine Street in the Bankhead neighborhood, police said. The shooting happened just before 10 p.m.

April 7: Howard Boone III, 46, was shot to death in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in the Vine City neighborhood, police said. Officers were called to the area just before 1 a.m. A second man was also shot but survived.

April 6: At approximately 1:35 a.m., officers were called to 1870 Myrtle Drive SW after shots were fired. There, officers located Stanley Shivers with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. Shivers, 51, died at the scene.

April 4: Dontavious Wright, 38, pulled into a BP gas station on Cleveland Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. and flagged down officers. Wright claimed his girlfriend, Vermeka Williams, 42, had shot herself in the head. Williams died at the scene and investigators later charged Wright with murder.

March

March 31: Around 9 p.m., officers were called to the Buy Low Super Market on James Jackson Parkway near Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and found Jamal Phillips 33, with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died. A 16-year-old girl was also shot but survived.

March 21: Officers responded to the Reserve at Birch Creek apartments in the 3900 block of Campbellton Road around 5:40 p.m. and found John Sharpe, 18, with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Sharpe lived in Covington, according to his obituary.

March 21: Reginald Wiggins, 57, was dropped off at Grady Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound, according to police. He died from his injuries. The woman who dropped off Wiggins then abandoned the vehicle she was in. Investigators believe Wiggins, who lived in Riverdale, was shot on Griffin Street. Bernice Preston was later arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault.

March 19: Dashon Jones, 24, is accused of “knowing and intentionally” striking Tobias Perkins, 6, several times at around 11:30 p.m. at a house on Sparks Street, according to police. The boy, his girlfriend’s son, was later found unresponsive by his grandfather. Tobias was taken to Children’s Hughes Spalding Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. “This the worst feeling ever,” the boy’s mother wrote on GoFundMe page. Jones was charged with murder.

March 5: Officers were called to the Columbia Parkside at Mechanicsville complex on McDaniel Street just before noon and found Eric James, 37, with a gunshot wound. He died hours later at the hospital. Ashley Tucker was later charged with murder and aggravated assault.

February

Feb. 25: Officers found Javare Shakir-Fulford, 21, with several gunshot wounds about 500 feet from the RaceTrac at 120 Piedmont Ave. near Georgia State University around 12:45 p.m. The young father died at the scene, according to police. The shooting prompted RaceTrac leaders to close the business.

Feb. 23: Christopher Campbell, 38, was fatally shot in a parking lot in the 600 block of Travis Street off Northside Drive — near the Trap Music Museum — around 8 p.m., according to police. The following day, Jacquez Whitfield, 27, was arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Feb. 23: Officers were called to the Ibex at Uptown apartments in the 2400 block of Camellia Lane around 4:20 p.m. and found Valur Thor Valsson, 31, had been fatally shot. Valsson graduated from Chamblee High School before attending the University of West Georgia, according to his obituary. On April 16, Demarcus Lindsey was booked into the Fulton County jail on numerous charges, including murder.

Feb. 22: Officers were called around 8 a.m. to the 200 block of Troy Street in the Hunter Hills neighborhood and found Antoine Terrence Solomon, 45, fatally shot. Walter Wallace was later arrested and charged with murder.

Feb. 16: At around 8:20 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 1300 block of Grant Street and found Derrick Rhoden, 69, shot and in critical condition. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. In March, Kevin Johnson, 18, was charged with murder and booked into the Fulton County jail.

Feb. 11: Shortly after 5 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 100 block of Linkwood Road in northwest Atlanta and found Lewis Houston, 46, dead from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Feb. 10: Police responded around 11 p.m. to the 900 block of Linam Avenue and found Marcellius Stokes, 16, had been shot. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. Marcellius was a student at Maynard Jackson High School, according to his obituary. The following day, Bakari Stokes-Martin, 17, was arrested and charged with murder.

Feb. 10: Officers arrived at 10:15 p.m. at the Pavilion Place apartments on Cleveland Avenue and found Quadarius Senior, 32, fatally shot. Hours later, Gustavius Senior, in his mid-30s, was booked into the Fulton County jail on charges of murder and aggravated assault, police said. The relationship between the two was not released, but investigators said there was a dispute before the shooting.

Feb. 6: Around 11:15 p.m., Deon Green, 29, was shot in the 2500 block of Etheridge Drive and later died at the hospital. Green, a father of eight, worked several jobs, including serving as a regional manager at 1st Place Hotels & Properties in Atlanta, the CEO said.

Feb. 5: Corderrius Skelton was found lying in the grass along Chappell Road with a gunshot wound to the head, according to police. Skelton, who was homeless, died at the scene. Brenton Dennis was later arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Feb. 5: Samuel Harris, also known as JR, was walking his dog on Mitchell Street when he was targeted and robbed by several people, according to police. Harris, 44, was shot and killed and his dog, Tequila, was stolen. “JR was a kindhearted man with a zest for life and genuine love for God, family and people,” his mother wrote on a GoFundMe page. “His passion for dogs gave him a gentle aura and a quiet spirit, giving him another piece of joy in life.” In October, Ricky Pierce was arrested on numerous charges, including murder.

Feb. 5: Samantha Bozeman was found dead with multiple gunshots inside her Sandridge Place home in the Sandlewood Estates neighborhood just before 6:15 p.m., according to police. Bozeman, 51, was a native of Elmore County, Alabama, according to her obituary. On March 13, Maxwell Lartery was arrested on charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony.

Feb. 3: Officers responded to a home in the 2000 block of Thomasville Court in the Thomasville Heights neighborhood around 1:40 a.m. and found Bryant Clark, 36, shot multiple times at home. He died at the hospital, police said. “This unimaginable loss of Bryant has broken our entire family, friends and the people who got the privilege to be graced by Bryant’s funny, heartwarming and loving presence,” a GoFundMe page stated. The same day Clark was killed, Jarvis Cloud was arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of felony.

January

Jan 30: Joshua Linsey, 41, was shot in his Orlando Place home in the Cascade Road neighborhood near the West End, according to police. He later died from his injuries. The following day, Jamirrya Williams was arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of felony.

Jan. 28: Vaughn Heard, 33, was shot and killed around 4:25 p.m. at The Vue at Harwell on Harwell Road, not far from I-285 and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. “Vaughn loved to fish and be in the great outdoors,” his obituary states. “He had a passion for animals, music and loved to play the guitar. His greatest joy and love in life was the blessing of fatherhood.” On Feb. 21, Detrell Wimberly was arrested and charged with murder.

Jan. 21: Armoni Scruggs, an infant, was pronounced dead at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Hughes Spalding, according to police. The baby had blood visible around her nose and mouth, and a doctor said she was cold and had been deceased “for some time,” a police report states. Her twin brother was also treated at the hospital but survived. Armoni’s parents, Juan’drevious Cunningham and Terriona Scruggs, were later charged with murder:

Jan. 17: Emmanuel Nared, 29, was shot in the 500 block of James P. Brawley Drive around 8:45 p.m. He died at the scene, a residential area a few blocks from the Trap House Museum near the Bankhead neighborhood. The following day, Rafa Ali Chazak was arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.

Jan. 15: Police responded just before 10 a.m. to the 500 block of Marietta Street and found Emerson Gooden, 41, had been fatally stabbed in the neck. George Birkley was charged with murder and arrested Feb. 1.

Jan. 13: Thomas Lowe, 18, was shot to death at an apartment complex just outside I-285 in southwest Atlanta, police said. Officers were called to the Reserve at Birch Creek in the 3900 block of Campbellton Road shortly after 3 a.m. Lowe had an infant son and spent his time working and playing video games, his mother said. Aston Hawkins, 17, was later charged with murder.

Jan. 9: Officers responded to The Hills at Greenbriar apartments on Campbellton Road around 5:45 a.m. and found Jahnari Smith, 19, in the driver’s seat of a black Nissan Altima that had crashed into a building. Smith had been shot and died at the scene. Michael Stephens, 19, was later arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault in what investigators believe was a botched drug deal.

Jan. 2: Montrevious Pitts, 18, was shot to death at a home in the area of Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard and Windsor Street in the Mechanicsville neighborhood. Two others were also shot. The case was the first homicide of the year. In March, police requested the public’s help in locating two suspects, identified as Desmond Lindsey, 22, and Terrance Cole, 21. Cole was arrested in April followed by Desmond in May.