UPDATE | 1 dead, another arrested after shooting near Trap Music Museum

A man was fatally shot Friday evening near the Trap Music Museum in northwest Atlanta, and another man was arrested, police said.
The victim was found shot multiple times in a parking lot in the 600 block of Travis Street off Northside Drive around 8 p.m., according to authorities. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim was not publicly identified but was said to be in his late 30s.
Atlanta police Homicide Commander Lt. Andrew Smith said during a press conference that the gunfire erupted after a verbal dispute.
“We do have an individual detained who is a security guard in the parking lot,” Smith said, adding that the person was privately hired and not affiliated with Atlanta police.
On Saturday afternoon, police announced an arrest in the case but did not say whether the person they arrested is the security guard. Jacquez Whitfield, 27, is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Fatal Shooting: 630 Travis Street NW Zone 5 On camera: Lt. Andrew Smith, Homicide Commander Preliminary information:...Posted by City of Atlanta Police Department on Friday, February 23, 2024
– Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author