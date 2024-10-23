Man arrested in Florida, charged in woman’s death in Atlanta

A man was recently arrested in Florida in connection with the August killing of a woman in Atlanta, police said.
Edward Hunt III, 62, was arrested Oct. 17 by the Florida Highway Patrol on warrants for murder and aggravated battery in the death of Angel Rubeck, 43, authorities confirmed. Officials did not disclose why Hunt was in Florida or the reason law enforcement stopped him. He will be extradited to Georgia but had not been booked into the Fulton County Jail as of Wednesday.
On Aug. 3, Atlanta police were called to a Super 8 motel in the 3700 block of Jonesboro Road, just off I-285 near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. There, they found Rubeck lying on the floor, and she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The initial investigation revealed that Rubeck sustained injuries from blunt force trauma, authorities said, but an official cause of death was not provided by police.
A GoFundMe campaign created by Alicia Rubeck, who claims to be the victim’s sister and was raising funds for the funeral, states that Rubeck was free-spirited and loved without reason.
“She didn’t deserve this malicious and violent ending,” Alicia Rubeck wrote.
