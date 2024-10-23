Man arrested in Florida, charged in woman’s death in Atlanta

A man was recently arrested in Florida in connection with the August killing of a woman in Atlanta, police said.

Edward Hunt III, 62, was arrested Oct. 17 by the Florida Highway Patrol on warrants for murder and aggravated battery in the death of Angel Rubeck, 43, authorities confirmed. Officials did not disclose why Hunt was in Florida or the reason law enforcement stopped him. He will be extradited to Georgia but had not been booked into the Fulton County Jail as of Wednesday.

On Aug. 3, Atlanta police were called to a Super 8 motel in the 3700 block of Jonesboro Road, just off I-285 near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. There, they found Rubeck lying on the floor, and she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.