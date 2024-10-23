Crime & Public Safety

Man arrested in Florida, charged in woman’s death in Atlanta

Angel Rubeck died at a Super 8 motel on Jonesboro Road in early August, police said.

Credit: GoFundMe

Credit: GoFundMe

Angel Rubeck died at a Super 8 motel on Jonesboro Road in early August, police said.
By
17 minutes ago

A man was recently arrested in Florida in connection with the August killing of a woman in Atlanta, police said.

Edward Hunt III, 62, was arrested Oct. 17 by the Florida Highway Patrol on warrants for murder and aggravated battery in the death of Angel Rubeck, 43, authorities confirmed. Officials did not disclose why Hunt was in Florida or the reason law enforcement stopped him. He will be extradited to Georgia but had not been booked into the Fulton County Jail as of Wednesday.

On Aug. 3, Atlanta police were called to a Super 8 motel in the 3700 block of Jonesboro Road, just off I-285 near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. There, they found Rubeck lying on the floor, and she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The initial investigation revealed that Rubeck sustained injuries from blunt force trauma, authorities said, but an official cause of death was not provided by police.

A GoFundMe campaign created by Alicia Rubeck, who claims to be the victim’s sister and was raising funds for the funeral, states that Rubeck was free-spirited and loved without reason.

“She didn’t deserve this malicious and violent ending,” Alicia Rubeck wrote.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Charges dropped against suspect in 2018 death of Atlanta couple
Placeholder Image

Mother gets life sentence for letting child freeze in Douglasville woods
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Alabama executes man who killed 5 and asked to be put to death
Placeholder Image

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Man accused of murder on the run in Atlanta after escaping from Grady detention
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Trump campaign visits likely to affect Wednesday commute on I-85
Young Thug case: State seeks to revoke another defendant’s probation
Lawrenceville police shoot, kill man who raised gun during arrest, GBI says
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

EXCLUSIVE
Many voters in Georgia don’t believe this year’s election will be fair
TORPY: Atlanta’s corruption watchdog in hot water - for doing her job
Kirby Smart further explains Georgia’s ‘Squib Kick That Wasn’t’