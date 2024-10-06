Suspect at large after deadly shooting, SWAT standoff in SW Atlanta

A large bang echoed throughout a southwest Atlanta townhome community Saturday when a SWAT team broke down a door following a deadly shooting.
After an hours-long standoff at the Oakland Park Townhomes on Oakland Drive, officers entered the residence in search of a man accused of fatally shooting his 28-year-old roommate over money, police said. But the suspect was nowhere to be found.
“They have cleared that apartment and he is not inside that apartment,” Atlanta police Lt. Andrew Smith told reporters at the scene.
Atlanta police were called just after 12:15 p.m. to the shooting, located near the intersection of Lee Street and Campbellton Road in the Oakland City neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds. The victim, who was not publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene by medical crews.
Smith said the suspect fired at least five shots in the parking lot during a dispute over money. The SWAT team was called after police believed he retreated back inside the townhome. Residents were unable to enter their homes during the standoff, according to Channel 2 Action News.
A police spokesperson did not provide any information on the suspect Sunday afternoon, saying “there are no updates at this time.”
