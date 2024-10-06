Suspect at large after deadly shooting, SWAT standoff in SW Atlanta

Atlanta police were called just after 12:15 p.m. to the shooting, located near the intersection of Lee Street and Campbellton Road in the Oakland City neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds. The victim, who was not publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene by medical crews.

Smith said the suspect fired at least five shots in the parking lot during a dispute over money. The SWAT team was called after police believed he retreated back inside the townhome. Residents were unable to enter their homes during the standoff, according to Channel 2 Action News.

A police spokesperson did not provide any information on the suspect Sunday afternoon, saying “there are no updates at this time.”

