Crime & Public Safety

Man killed in overnight shooting in Atlanta’s Blandtown neighborhood

An Atlanta police patrol car at the scene of a fatal shooting on Huff Road.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

An Atlanta police patrol car at the scene of a fatal shooting on Huff Road.
By
1 hour ago

A man died in the hospital after he was shot early Friday morning at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta’s Blandtown neighborhood, authorities said.

Few details were released about the incident, but Atlanta police said officers were called to the Avana Westside complex just before 1 a.m. after getting reports of a person shot. They found an unconscious man at the scene with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital but later died from his injuries, police said. He was not publicly identified, and no arrests have been made.

Investigators believe the man was shot by someone suspected of breaking into cars in the area, Channel 2 Action News reported.

The apartment complex where the incident took place is located at 1040 Huff Road, a busy mixed-use area where industrial land has been steadily converted into residential and retail properties as part of West Midtown’s development boom. The location is less than a mile from the Fulton County Jail, Westside Reservoir Park and the Atlanta Hemphill Water Treatment facility.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: East Point Police Department

Police seek help identifying suspect in East Point fatal shooting
Placeholder Image

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Murder suspect on the run in Atlanta after escaping from Grady detention
Placeholder Image

Mall West End acquired for massive redevelopment project
Placeholder Image

Credit: Photo courtesy of Leonard Zimmerman Jr.

‘Just a chaotic mess.’ Helene brought deadly damage to Augusta area
The Latest
Placeholder Image

UPDATE
Conyers BioLab plant fire: What to know36m ago
The making of an alleged school shooter: Missed warnings and years of neglect46m ago
Conyers chemical plant fire: Expect more haze, chlorine odor1h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Atlanta ‘bike bus’ offers school car line alternative
Atlanta plastic surgeon ruined patients’ faces, lawsuits allege
Braves come to grips with the end of a season that came with so much hardship