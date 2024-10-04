Man killed in overnight shooting in Atlanta’s Blandtown neighborhood

A man died in the hospital after he was shot early Friday morning at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta’s Blandtown neighborhood, authorities said.
Few details were released about the incident, but Atlanta police said officers were called to the Avana Westside complex just before 1 a.m. after getting reports of a person shot. They found an unconscious man at the scene with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital but later died from his injuries, police said. He was not publicly identified, and no arrests have been made.
Investigators believe the man was shot by someone suspected of breaking into cars in the area, Channel 2 Action News reported.
The apartment complex where the incident took place is located at 1040 Huff Road, a busy mixed-use area where industrial land has been steadily converted into residential and retail properties as part of West Midtown’s development boom. The location is less than a mile from the Fulton County Jail, Westside Reservoir Park and the Atlanta Hemphill Water Treatment facility.
